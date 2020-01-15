PM Pashinyan. Swiss newspaper believes Armenia's economic growth in 2019 will be 8%

The Swiss newspaper believes that Armenia's economic growth in 2019 will be 8%. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote this on Facebook, again quoting the Berner Zeitung newspaper Switzerland.
"Let's wait for official statistics," the prime minister added. "The final indicator of economic growth for 2019 will be released on February 20."
Armenian News-NEWS.am had earlier informed that Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan predicted that a 7.5% economic growth will be registered for 2019 in Armenia.