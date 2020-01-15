News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 15
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
PM Pashinyan. Swiss newspaper believes Armenia's economic growth in 2019 will be 8%
PM Pashinyan. Swiss newspaper believes Armenia's economic growth in 2019 will be 8%
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Swiss newspaper believes that Armenia's economic growth in 2019 will be 8%. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote this on Facebook, again quoting the Berner Zeitung newspaper Switzerland.

"Let's wait for official statistics," the prime minister added. "The final indicator of economic growth for 2019 will be released on February 20."

Armenian News-NEWS.am had earlier informed that Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan predicted that a 7.5% economic growth will be registered for 2019 in Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia deputy PM: One of our top priorities is to improve business climate
Avinyan posted a video and made a respective post on Facebook…
 Subsoil use rights to operate number of mines suspended in Armenia
Thus, it comes to operation of the mine of Marjan Mining Company LCC in the Syunik province...
 Karabakh ex-PM: Armenia in beneficially better position compared to Azerbaijan, Georgia
To build a strong Armenia we have everything…
 Armenia Civil Aviation Committee. First Milan-Yerevan flight could have been canceled
The first Milan-Yerevan flight of Ryanair has arrived in Yerevan…
 Armenia President meets with UAE Minister of State for Food Security
President Sarkissian invited the UAE Minister of State for...
 Dollar holding steady in Armenia
The euro exchange rate went up in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos