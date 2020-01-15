ANCA calls on Congress to condemn Azerbaijani aggression on 30th anniversary of Baku pogroms

Members of the U.S. Senate and House are being encouraged to condemn ongoing Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) as the world commemorates the 30th anniversary of fatal government-incited anti-Armenian attacks in Baku, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).
“After the bloody Baku, Sumgait, Maragha, and Kirovabad pogroms and then Azerbaijan’s failed all-out war against Artsakh – and amid Baku’s ongoing incitement of anti-Armenian hatred, escalating cross-border attacks, and open desecration of Armenian holy sites – there can be no discussion of returning to the past,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “There is no going back, only forward, for the free, secure and prosperous Artsakh Republic.”
The ANCA has launched an online Congressional outreach campaign – https://anca.org/baku – on its March to Justice advocacy platform.
On January 13, 1990, the mass pogroms of the native Armenian population began in the Azerbaijani capital. Several thousand supporters of the National Front of Azerbaijan, seeking power, staged large-scale pogroms in Baku on national grounds.
The Soviet Azerbaijan leadership had officially acknowledged that the pogroms were committed on national grounds.