22 accidents at workplace reported in Armenia in 2019, 5 of which result in death
22 accidents at workplace reported in Armenia in 2019, 5 of which result in death
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – In 2019, the Health and Labor Inspection Body (HLIB) of Armenia received information on 22 accidents at the workplace and which left 25 people injured, according to HLIB's Facebook page.

The respective report also says that 5 of these cases resulted in death, in 2 cases the workers suffered severe bodily injuries, and 18 people received varying degrees of bodily injuries.

The largest proportion of injuries of different severity, 9 out of 22, were in the mining industry, 1 of which resulted in death.

Three such injuries occurred in the construction sector, resulting in 1 death, 5 in the processing industry, with 2 deaths, and 5 in the service sector, with 1 death.
This text available in   Հայերեն
