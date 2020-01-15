News
Zarif says EU steps on Iranian deal are strategic mistake
Zarif says EU steps on Iranian deal are strategic mistake
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

German State Minister Niels Annen and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met in New Delhi on the sidelines of  the Raisina Dialogue conference.

The parties discussed recent developments on the Iranian deal and the situation in the region.

During the meeting, the Iranian FM criticized the failure of Europe to fulfill its obligations under the deal and called the dispute settlement mechanism in the framework of the JCPOA, a strategic political mistake.

Earlier, the UK, France and Germany officially accused Iran of violating the terms of the Iranian deal, which could lead to the reintroduction of UN sanctions.
