Russian FM: G20 development showed G7 no longer plays such an important role

G20 development has showed that G7 no longer pay such an important role to solve important issues, said Russian FM Sergei Lavrov.
"The creation of G20 was the recognition that G7 cannot anymore decide any issue of any significance. And G20 which embraces G7, BRICS and like-minded countries who support the BRICS position on many occasions. This is a workable organization, especially in a situation when developing countries have grievances regarding the lack of progress on the reform of the UN Security Council," TASS reported quoting Lavrov.