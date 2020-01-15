News
UK Ambassador leaves Iran Tuesday evening
UK Ambassador leaves Iran Tuesday evening
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

UK Ambassador to Iran Robert Macaire left Iran Tuesday evening in accordance with all terms and conditions, Mehr reported.

According to diplomatic protocols, any ambassador or diplomatic representative can travel to his country by providing appropriate notice.

Macaire was detained for several hours for participation in an authorised. He was was accused of being involved in provoking some radical actions among the protesters.

He was later summoned to the Iranian MFA, where it was noted that the presence of a foreign ambassador at illegal meetings did not meet his responsibilities as a political representative of another country.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
