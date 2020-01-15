Head of Armenian ruling party's faction on PM's daughter expressing views

Mariam Pashinyan, the elder daughter of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, is an adult and has the right to express her views on this or that issue, including publicly, and I don’t see any problem with that. This is what head of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Lilit Makunts told reporters today.

According to her, the relevant authorities need to demand clarification regarding publication of information with regard to the statement by former director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan, or Artur Vanetsyan himself should provide the information.

Makunts didn’t respond when she was asked if she had information about Vanetsyan’s attempt for a coup d’état.