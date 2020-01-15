Scholar: Armenia has yet to solve issue related to preservation of historical-cultural monuments

Armenia has yet to solve the issue related to the preservation of historical and cultural monuments. This is what Director of the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography at the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia Pavel Avetisyan told reporters today.

According to him, this mostly concerns the implementation of large investment projects during which it is important to consult with archaeologists since there is almost always a possibility of finding valuable items. “There have to be legislative amendments. It is also important to change the society’s perception of the country’s historical heritage,” Avetisyan stated, adding that the former authorities of Armenia had tried to find a solution and had stopped construction of cemeteries in areas where excavations had once been made and where there had been archaeological discoveries.

The director of the Institute also mentioned the importance of creating archaeological parks which will bring more tourists to Armenia.