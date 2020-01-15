News
Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan still at hospital intensive care unit
Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan still at hospital intensive care unit
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Former MP Manvel Grigoryan remains at the intensive care unit of a hospital in Yerevan, and he receives insulin for 24 hours. Grigoryan's lawyer Levon Baghdasaryan told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am today.

He added that Grigoryan has been hooked up to an artificial respirator since yesterday.

Manvel Grigoryan has been at the aforesaid intensive care unit since yesterday.

Grigoryan, who is in custody, is charged with illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, embezzlement of property, tax evasion, misuse of state funds, and setting up theft of property.

His attorneys had appealed the ruling of the Yerevan court of first instance which had denied the motion to release him on bail, but the Court of Appeal had denied this appeal.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
