Rouhani speaks about Johnson's statement on replacing Iranian deal with Trump's deal
Rouhani speaks about Johnson's statement on replacing Iranian deal with Trump's deal
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani responded to UK PM Boris Johnson's offer to replace the Iranian deal with Trump's deal, Tasnim reported.

The Presiden said that the US president is used to breaking the law and contracts.

“I wonder what the prime minister of (Britain) is thinking and how he calls for discarding the JCPOA and implementing Trump’s plan. Has Trump done anything other than violating laws and infringing commitments?” the Iranian president added.

Rouhani urges to live up to their JCPOA obligations.

He reaffirmed that Iran’s steps to reduce its obligations under the Iranian deal are reversible, noting that the idea that Tehran is striving to create nuclear weapons is completely wrong, since all of Iran’s activities are controlled by the IAEA.

The Iranian president warned European leaders that they would suffer losses if they took the wrong steps, advising them to return to the JCPOA.

He also said that Europe had not taken any action in response to Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the Paris deal on climate, and therefore Iran could no longer rely on Europe’s promises.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
