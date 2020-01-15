Attorney: Trial over Armenia 2nd President's case hasn't been on competitive basis to begin with

Even the investigator of the criminal case regarding second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan accepts the fact that investigators have conducted a unilateral investigation and that the whole investigation has been targeted at the criminal prosecution of specific persons. This is what attorney Hovhannes Khudoyan told reporters today.
“The trial hasn’t been held on a competitive basis right from the start. For instance, when my fellow attorneys and I demanded that the investigator provide us with all the case materials in order for us to understand whether the investigator was so faithful to provide us with evidence that could be positively interpreted, the investigator mentioned that all the evidence proving the guilt of the accused-on-trial had been separated from the criminal case and delivered. Even the investigator accepts the fact that investigators have conducted a unilateral investigation and that the whole investigation has been targeted at the criminal prosecution of specific persons,” he said.