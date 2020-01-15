News
Media: Sicilian mafia ripped off EU for over 10 million euros
Media: Sicilian mafia ripped off EU for over 10 million euros
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Italian police have reported that some of the Sicilian mafia criminal clans have ripped off EU for over 10 million euros by devising a scheme for an agricultural aid program, AP reported.

Carabinieri and financial police officers made 94 arrests at dawn on Wednesday.

National anti-Mafia Prosecutor Federico Cafiero de Raho said thousands of hectares (acres) of farmland in eastern Sicily fraudulently qualified for aid.

Local officials and a notary were also arrested along with mafia.

The agency notes that, in past years, Sicilian farmers who refused to participate in the mafia fraud complained that they were receiving threats from Cosa Nostra.
