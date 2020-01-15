News
Armenia to not extend privileges for car importers
Armenia to not extend privileges for car importers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Car World

This bill envisages postponing the VAT payment for car importers for three years, that is, until January 1, 2023. This is what deputy of the Bright Armenia Party Gurgen Baghdasaryan said during a discussion on the bill on making supplements to the Tax Code held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the Parliament today.

According to him, there have many imports of cars over the past two years. He also recalled that the purchase of cars by citizens of member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union has indirectly impacted the development of public food outlets and hotel businesses, and large taxpayers have emerged as a result of the sale and resale of cars.

In his turn, Deputy Minister of Finance of Armenia Arman Poghosyan said he was against this initiative and explained that other countries set various interest rates only for primary commodities, including bread, medicine, salt, etc. “In addition, this should benefit consumers, but in this case, this benefits importers,” Poghosyan said, adding that this will lead to the violation of Armenia’s international commitments and the reduction of tax entries.

After long discussions, the parliamentary committee disapproved the bill.

This year, the rules and regulations of the Eurasian Economic Union are in effect in Armenia, and they have been in effect in the other countries of the Eurasian Economic Union for five years now. As a result, the customs duties for cars imported from third countries have risen significantly.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
