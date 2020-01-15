Putin agrees that Russia President can't serve more than two terms

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin agrees that the head of state can’t serve for more than two terms, reports TASS.

“I know that the Russian public is considering the constitutional provision according to which the same person can’t hold the position of President of the Russian Federation for more than two terms. I don’t think this is a fundamental issue, but I agree with this,” Putin said in his message addressed to the Federal Assembly.

Earlier, Putin had declared that he might annul the provision of the Constitution of the Russian Federation according to which the same person can’t hold the position of head of state for more than two terms. Putin had also offered to introduce a requirement in the Constitution for the presidential candidate to have resided in the territory of Russia for at least 25 years and have no foreign citizenship.

Currently, according to the Constitution of the Russian Federation, a citizen of the Russian Federation who has been residing in the Russian Federation for at least 10 years may be elected President of the Russian Federation.