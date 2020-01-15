Armenia President is keynote speaker at Youth for Sustainability conference in UAE

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian, who is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a working visit, was the keynote speaker at the Youth for Sustainability conference within the framework of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week international forum at the UAE capital city.

First, the president suggested turning the wheel of time for a moment and, for example, going back a hundred years. According to the President, sustainability implies development in a constantly changing world. As such an example, Sarkissian spoke about his dream of flying into space.

He also stated that even though the world is changing, it is more or less the same in terms of human values.

Armen Sarkissian concluded his address by saying that his message is that the most important values are human values, morality, and humanity, and he urged the youth to fear nothing.