Ex-Armenian MP on Pashinyan's family getting involved in politics

Political dialogue must take place at equal levels. This is what former deputy of the National Assembly Vahan Babayan told reporters today, touching upon the correspondence between former director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s daughter, Mariam Pashinyan.

“Pashinyan isn’t able to explain to his family that they can’t get involved in politics and that their involvement is hurting him more,” he said.

According to Vahan Babayan, as director of the National Security Service, Artur Vanetsyan shouldn’t have touched upon any issue and shouldn’t have gotten involved in such conversations.

According to head of CIvil Consciousness NGO Narek Samsonyan, there is no country in the world where the family of the head of state are involved in politics.

“What is happening today in Armenia is against the universal system of moral values. Pashinyan isn’t sparing his family. His wife and daughter are involved in politics. I am told not to call Mariam Pashinyan a child, but I wouldn’t like to offend adults by referring to Mariam Pashinyan as an adult,” he stated.