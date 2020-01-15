IRGC commander says Iran manages to undermine Washington’s power

IRGC commander Hossein Salami spoke about Iran’s recent victories over the US and said the IRGC has managed to undermine Washington’s power, Tasnim reported.
“In the 41-year-old history of the Iranian nation’s battle against its enemies, we have witnessed bright pages of the nation’s unique and strategic victories,” Major General Salami said, addressing a gathering in the southern province of Bushehr on Wednesday.
He added the Iranian opponent tried to compensate for his successive defeats and numerous failures by killings, thus referring to the General Wasem Soleimani's assassination.