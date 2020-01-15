News
Ex-Armenia State Revenue Committee head hospitalized
Ex-Armenia State Revenue Committee head hospitalized
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Former minister of finance of Armenia, former chairman of the State Revenue Committee Gagik Khachatryan has been transferred to Astghik Medical Center. His attorneys reported that a need for medical attention had emerged and that doctors had documented the need for cardiology and other urgent assessments, as well as medical treatment. This morning, Khachatryan was transferred from Yerevan Penitentiary Institution to Astghik Medical Center and is currently under the supervision of doctors.

Gagik Khachatryan has been detained for nearly six months now. He is charged with alleged abuse of official power and misuse of public funds during his term of office from 2008 to 2014. His attorneys believe the detention is illegal.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
