Wednesday
January 15
Armenia high-tech industry minister on talks with YouTube, Google Maps and PayPal
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Talks with YouTube are underway. This is what Minister of High-Technological Industry of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan told reporters today.

According to him, the talks with large corporations might take long and it is very hard to predict that the talks will end in one or two months. “We are holding the talks in several directions by using the resources of local Armenians, sending letters through official circles and using the ties of Armenians abroad. Our ministry has employees who are coordinating the efforts. The talks are not only with YouTube, but also Google Maps and PayPal.

We already have tangible results. Last year, Armenia was provided with an opportunity through which citizens of Armenia can place an app in Google Store and sell it. In the past, this was impossible for any company registered in Armenia,” the minister emphasized.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
