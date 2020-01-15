Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan to be released from custody today?

YEREVAN. – A special court session will be convened on the initiative of the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia to discuss the expediency of commuting former MP Manvel Grigoryan's precautionary measure of custody due to his deteriorating health. Arevik Khachatryan, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The said court hearing will take place today at 6pm.
Grigoryan has been in a Yerevan hospital since yesterday. According to his legal defenders, he is in critical condition and hooked up to an artificial respirator.
Manvel Grigoryan, who is in custody, is charged with illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, embezzlement of property, tax evasion, misuse of state funds, and setting up theft of property.
Earlier, his attorneys had appealed the ruling of the Yerevan court of first instance which had denied the motion to release him on bail, but the Court of Appeal had denied this appeal.