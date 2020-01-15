Armenia PM: New social support system needs to help people overcome poverty

The concept paper on the new approach to assessment of insecurity and social support in Armenia was considered during a consultation held by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today.

Touching upon the concept paper, Nikol Pashinyan stated the following:

“I would like to say a few words about this work. It is very important to state the strategic and ideological goal that underlies the initiative for reforms in the system in general. Perhaps it is political, but my assessment is that the existing system for assessment of insecurity and social support has consciously or subconsciously been targeted at the conservation or maintenance of poverty. What problem are we solving by giving social benefits? We want to help people overcome poverty, not stay in poverty. Why is the government interested in seeing people overcome poverty? It’s because we believe that power in the Republic of Armenia needs to be established through expression of free will. We have declared several times that poverty and its effects are one of the greatest hindrances to not only economic development, but also the functioning of democratic institutions.”

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan informed that, over the past year, the task force, established in February 2019 upon the decision of the Prime Minister, has carried out certain activities and developed recommendations, particularly in regard to the principles of assessment of the need for financial assistance and the provision of financial assistance. The members of the task force have stated that the new system for assessment of insecurity and social support will be aimed at meeting four social needs, including material security, healthcare, education and housing conditions.

Prime Minister Pashinyan assigned to continue discussions and expand the scope of the task force in order to consider the options for ensuring healthcare and educational components as well.