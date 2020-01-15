News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 15
USD
479.63
EUR
533.68
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.63
EUR
533.68
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 479.63/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.24 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 533.68 (up by AMD 0.07), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 623.09 (up by AMD 1.27), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.79 (down by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 274.02, AMD 23,826.15 and AMD 14,988.69, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian authorities reforming system for issuing benefits
"It implies that the assessment of social need and support will not be based on the level of consumption...
 Armenia PM: New social support system needs to help people overcome poverty
Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan informed that...
 PM: 38% more cash register receipts issued in Armenia in 2019 than in 2018
As a result, 21.9% more trade turnover was recorded compared to 2018…
 Armenia deputy PM: One of our top priorities is to improve business climate
Avinyan posted a video and made a respective post on Facebook…
 PM Pashinyan. Swiss newspaper believes Armenia's economic growth in 2019 will be 8%
The final indicator of economic growth for 2019 will be released on February 20…
 Subsoil use rights to operate number of mines suspended in Armenia
Thus, it comes to operation of the mine of Marjan Mining Company LCC in the Syunik province...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos