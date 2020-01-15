Dollar goes up in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 479.63/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.24 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 533.68 (up by AMD 0.07), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 623.09 (up by AMD 1.27), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.79 (down by AMD 0.02) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 274.02, AMD 23,826.15 and AMD 14,988.69, respectively.