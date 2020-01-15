Armenian PM questioned, record number of foreigners visiting Artsakh registered in 2019, 15.01.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 15.01.2020:

· Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan was summoned Wednesday at the Investigative Committee (IC) for questioning over the wiretaps.

The IC investigates a wiretapped conversation with the involvement of PM, NSS ex-chief Artur Vanetsyan, SIS chief Sasun Khachatryan that were posted on September 11 and December 5, 2018. The criminal case was initiated on abuse of power as motions for the arrests of ex-President Robert Kocharyan and CSTO ex-Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov were discussed. PM was interviewed as a witness in this case.

The second interrogation was in relation to the case instituted on illegal wiretapping of talks between NSS ex-chief and SIS head in which PM was interviewed as a victim. Both interviews lasted 2 hours 35 minutes.

· A total of 120 million 36 thousand 875, or 38% more, cash register receipts were issued in Armenia in 2019 than in 2018, Armenian PM wrote on his Facebook.

"As a result, trade turnover of AMD 345 billion 413 million, or 21.9% more, was recorded compared to 2018," he added.

· Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed with the presidential Supreme Advisory Council the steps against Armenian Genocide recognition in the world.

Fahrettin Altun, the head of the Turkish President's Department of Public Relations, noted that during the discussion it was agreed that some international circles want to divide Turks through 1915.

By the way, Erdogan received newly elected Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople Sahak Mashalian at the presidential palace. Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu also hosted Mashalian and conveyed his best wishes to the Armenian community of Turkey.

· At the initiative of the Artsakh MFA, the procedure for issuing visas to foreign tourists was revised, said Artsakh FM Masis Mayilian at a press conference summing up the results of 2019.

According to him, this step, along with nationwide and international political, sports and cultural events held in Artsakh, allowed to register a record growth in the number of foreign citizens who had visited Artsakh. Compared with the previous year, the growth in 2019 amounted to around 47 % percent.

· Russian police have launched a minor hooliganism case against Aleksandra Elbakyan, the creator of the Sci-Hub resource, TASS reported.

In December 2019, Elbakyan, a graduate of Saint Petersburg State University, spat on the participants of the university’s ethics committee's meeting.

According to the alumna, she had spat because the committee members were rude to hem, and it seemed one of them was even going to hit her.