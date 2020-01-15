Turkey's Erdogan included as threat for Israel

Turkey's Erdogan has been included as a threat to the Israel, the Times of Israel reported.
The Israeli military included Turkey in the list of threats for 2020 without specifying a specific reason, the newspaper added.
They appreciated the problems linked to Erdogan’s policy as a whole. Both countries maintain diplomatic ties, but Erdogan’s support for Palestinians in recent years has worsened relations.
Shortly after Erdogan received Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Turkey in December, the Daily Telegraph, referring to Israeli and Egyptian intelligence and other sources, wrote that Hamas militants planned to kill in Israel from headquarters in Istanbul.