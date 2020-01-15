Armenia NSS former director, SIS head also questioned over wiretapping case

YEREVAN. – Artur Vanetsyan and Sasun Khachatryan were questioned in connection with the case of wiretapping of the telephonic conversation between the former National Security Service (NSS) director and the Special Investigation Service (SIS) chief. Naira Harutyunyan, Head of the Department of Public Relations of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
According to her, former NSS director Vanetsyan and SIS chief Khachatryan were not questioned today, but earlier.
To note, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was questioned by the Investigative Committee today along the lines of this case.