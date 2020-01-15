Armenia Ombudsman issues statement on case of former army general

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia is constantly in contact with Manvel Grigoryan’s doctors and attorneys. There have been regular visits, and the necessary medical documents have been examined. The Human Rights Defender published this information yesterday, and the activities have continued since early morning.

According to Manvel Grigoryan’s doctor, his health condition remains stable but grave. The doctors told the staff of the Human Rights Defender that the cardiology consultant of the Ministry of Healthcare of Armenia also visited Manvel Grigoryan and gave instructions.

Manvel Grigoryan is currently under doctors’ supervision and is taking medicine for treatment.

Manvel Grigoryan was transferred to Nairi Medical Center after the statement of the Human Rights Defender of June 7 when it was mentioned that the conditions at the penitentiary institution aren’t satisfactory for the medical examination and assistance.

The Human Rights Defender emphasizes that he has raised the issue on the change of the detention pre-trial measure several times during the preliminary investigation of the case regarding Manvel Grigoryan due to his health condition. Manvel Grigoryan’s case is currently in the proceedings of the court. The law prohibits interference of the Human Rights Defender in the court proceedings, and the competence for eliminating detention is only reserved to the court in this stage of the investigation.