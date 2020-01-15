News
Armenia PM undergoes checkup, is perfectly healthy
Armenia PM undergoes checkup, is perfectly healthy
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan underwent a regular overall checkup at Nairi Medical Center on January 12, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia to Armenpress.

“In response to your inquiry, we inform that on January 12, 2020, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan underwent a regular overall checkup at Nairi Medical Center. Based on the results of the comprehensive medical checkup, it was recorded that the Prime Minister is perfectly healthy and has no health problem,” the Department reported.
Հայերեն
