Armenian army general's wife: Judge rendering decisions under prosecutors' guidance

Army general, former deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia Manvel Grigoryan’s wife, Nazik Amiryan hasn’t visited her husband since she isn’t allowed to visit him. This is what she told reporters today, adding that she has a negative attitude towards the conduct of the prosecutors.

“We have come a long way together, and I assume that we have always seen what issues the defendants have raised and how the prosecutors have behaved. The prosecutors file motions to relieve themselves of unpredictable consequences, but they are guiding judges to make decisions.”

As reported earlier, on January 15, 2020, Nairi Medical Center sent a letter to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia regarding the health condition of former deputy of the National Assembly, army general Manvel Grigoryan. Taking into consideration the importance and urgency of the issue related to the accused-on-trial’s health condition, the first instance court has decided to convene a special session today.