Yerevan Mayor hosts creator of STARMUS Festival Garik Israelian

Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan today hosted creator and main organizer of STARMUS (Stars and Music) Festival, Armenian astrophysicist Garik Israelian, reports the news department of Yerevan Municipality. STARMUS Festival gathers world famous scientists, cosmonauts, musicians and recipients of the Nobel Prize, and this year, Armenai will host the 6th STARMUS Festival.

During the meeting, the parties particularly touched upon the organizing of the 6th STARMUS Festival. Hayk Marutyan stated that the municipality will do everything it can to make sure the international festival is held properly in Yerevan.

The board members of the STARMUS Festival are cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, member of the rock band Queen Bryan May, world famous researcher Emmanuelle Charpentier, astrophysicists Jill Tarter and Robert Williams, musician Peter Gabriel, as well as other reputable representatives of the fields of science and the arts. The festival will be held in Armenia at the initiative of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.