News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 16
USD
479.63
EUR
533.68
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.63
EUR
533.68
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
European Parliament calls for settlement of conflict in all Eastern Partnership countries
European Parliament calls for settlement of conflict in all Eastern Partnership countries
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

EU's vision is that current conflicts in all Eastern Partnership countries should be settled in accordance with international law norms and principles, the European Parliament member said.

On January 15 European Parliament adopted resolution on the implementation of the common foreign and security policy.

The European Parliament strongly underlined “the importance of the proactive stance based on international law against protracted conflicts in the Eastern Neighbourhood”.

MEPs rejected the use of force or the threat of force when resolving conflicts and reiterates “the EU’s commitment to supporting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of Ukraine and all EaP countries within their internationally recognised borders, in accordance with international law, norms and principles in order to increase support for conflict-affected residents, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees and to counter attempts at destabilisation from third countries, in particular Russia”.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Croatia completes internal procedure to ratify Armenia-EU deal
Sweden, Slovenia, Belgium and France have completed the procedure…
 EU says Israel's plans to create new settlements are illegal
“On January 5 and 6, the Israeli authorities approved the construction of almost two thousand housing units…
European Parliament refuses to observe snap elections in Azerbaijan
If any member of the European Parliament decides to observe these elections...
 EU invites Iranian foreign minister to Brussels
“Josep Borrell expressed his deep concern about the latest increase of violent confrontations in Iraq...
 EU warns Turkey of conflict escalation threat in Libya in case of military intervention
"The European Union expresses its strong concern about Turkey’s Grand National Assembly’s decision on Thursday...
 French President signs law allowing ratification of Armenia-EU deal
The law is numbered 2019-1447...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos