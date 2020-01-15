News
Dmitry Medvedev to remain chairman of United Russia (Yedinaya Rossiya) Party
Dmitry Medvedev to remain chairman of United Russia (Yedinaya Rossiya) Party
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

Although Dmitry Medvedev is no longer the Prime Minister of Russia, he will remain chairman of United Russia (Yedinaya Rossiya) Party, reports RIA Novosti, citing two representatives of the political party’s leadership.

Today Medvedev announced the Russian government’s resignation, and President Vladimir Putin offered Medvedev a new position as the deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council.

“The government’s resignation doesn’t require any change of chairman of the political party,” the news agency’s interlocutor said.
