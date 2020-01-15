News
Macron hopes China-U.S. trade deal will not bring new U.S.-EU tensions
Macron hopes China-U.S. trade deal will not bring new U.S.-EU tensions
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he hoped a new agreement between China and the United States on trade will not lead to new tensions between the United States and Europe, reports Reuters.

“I hope it is a good dynamic. But I would not want this Chinese-American rapprochement to be an excuse to reopen a new chapter of U.S.-European tensions,” Macron told reporters.

China has pledged to buy almost $80 billion of additional manufactured goods from the United States over the next two years as part of a trade war truce, according to a source.
