Newspaper: Surprise expected in criminal case of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Our source says that a surprise is expected in [second President Robert] Kocharyan's [criminal] case in the near future. Remember: The Constitutional Court has applied to the Venice Commission and the ECHR [for advisory opinion] on the issue of [presidential] immunity and Article 300.1 [of Armenia’s Criminal Code].
The opinion of both institutions has no legal force. What “surprise” is this about? “Yes, they are advisory, but no state body, the court will make a decision even against the advisory opinion. They are such prestigious organizations that they will not go against them. After receiving the opinions, the Constitutional Court must decide whether or not the law (indictment) complies with the RA Constitution. If it decides that it does not comply, the charge should be dropped.”