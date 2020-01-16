News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 16
USD
479.63
EUR
533.68
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.63
EUR
533.68
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Newspaper: Surprise expected in criminal case of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan
Newspaper: Surprise expected in criminal case of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Our source says that a surprise is expected in [second President Robert] Kocharyan's [criminal] case in the near future. Remember: The Constitutional Court has applied to the Venice Commission and the ECHR [for advisory opinion] on the issue of [presidential] immunity and Article 300.1 [of Armenia’s Criminal Code].

The opinion of both institutions has no legal force. What “surprise” is this about? “Yes, they are advisory, but no state body, the court will make a decision even against the advisory opinion. They are such prestigious organizations that they will not go against them. After receiving the opinions, the Constitutional Court must decide whether or not the law (indictment) complies with the RA Constitution. If it decides that it does not comply, the charge should be dropped.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin’s issue is being delayed
But the issue of the Soros foundation is not…
 Newspaper: Motions to search Armenia CC president's apartment, office, paternal home are rejected
The investigator Asatryan has recently filed a respective petition with the court…
 Ex-Armenia National Security Service Director tweets about Constitutional Court
Former director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur...
 Newspaper: Opposition Bright Armenia parliament faction puts condition at start of meeting with MOD
They had more than 3 hours of question-and-answer with Davit Tonoyan…
 Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service ex-chief to become target for criminal persecution?
Many political forces have been sending direct and indirect messages to Vanetsyan…
 Armenia PM being questioned at Investigative Committee
For the first time in the history of the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos