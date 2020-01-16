Newspaper: Motions to search Armenia CC president's apartment, office, paternal home are rejected

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: According to our information, SIS investigator Asatryan has recently filed a petition with the court of first instance to allow [Constitutional Court president] Hrayr Tovmasyan's apartment, office, and paternal home to be searched. However, the judge, whose name we do not disclose at the moment, rejected the motion, arguing that, given the nature and substance of the charges against Hrayr Tovmasyan, it is impossible to find any evidence of the alleged crime in his apartment, office, or paternal home.
Prosecutor [General] Artur Davtyan has filed an appeal against that judicial act, but the appellate [court] also rejected the appeal, not giving in to pressure from the Supreme Judicial Council [(SJC)].
Following these rejections, some members of the SJC and the president of the Yerevan court met and decided to input the petitions and appeals about Hrayr Tovmasyan in the computerized case distribution system in a way that they would be assigned to one of the 6 most trusted and psychologically "stable" judges of the first instance court.
That is, those judges who have not made rulings contrary to the government for the last 20 years.