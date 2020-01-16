News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 16
USD
479.63
EUR
533.68
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.63
EUR
533.68
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Newspaper: Motions to search Armenia CC president's apartment, office, paternal home are rejected
Newspaper: Motions to search Armenia CC president's apartment, office, paternal home are rejected
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: According to our information, SIS investigator Asatryan has recently filed a petition with the court of first instance to allow [Constitutional Court president] Hrayr Tovmasyan's apartment, office, and paternal home to be searched. However, the judge, whose name we do not disclose at the moment, rejected the motion, arguing that, given the nature and substance of the charges against Hrayr Tovmasyan, it is impossible to find any evidence of the alleged crime in his apartment, office, or paternal home.

Prosecutor [General] Artur Davtyan has filed an appeal against that judicial act, but the appellate [court] also rejected the appeal, not giving in to pressure from the Supreme Judicial Council [(SJC)].

Following these rejections, some members of the SJC and the president of the Yerevan court met and decided to input the petitions and appeals about Hrayr Tovmasyan in the computerized case distribution system in a way that they would be assigned to one of the 6 most trusted and psychologically "stable" judges of the first instance court.

That is, those judges who have not made rulings contrary to the government for the last 20 years.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin’s issue is being delayed
But the issue of the Soros foundation is not…
 Newspaper: Surprise expected in criminal case of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan
The Constitutional Court has applied to the Venice Commission and the ECHR for advisory opinion…
 Ex-Armenia National Security Service Director tweets about Constitutional Court
Former director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur...
 Newspaper: Opposition Bright Armenia parliament faction puts condition at start of meeting with MOD
They had more than 3 hours of question-and-answer with Davit Tonoyan…
 Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service ex-chief to become target for criminal persecution?
Many political forces have been sending direct and indirect messages to Vanetsyan…
 Armenia PM being questioned at Investigative Committee
For the first time in the history of the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos