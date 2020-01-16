EEU countries’ heads of governments to participate in the digital economy forum in Kazakhstan

Heads of governments of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) countries—including Armenia—will participate in "Digital Almaty: Digital Future of Global Economy” international forum to be held on January 31 in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The press service of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan reported this.
"The main topic of debates will be the discussion of the ways for sustainable development in the region on the basis of a database and artificial intelligence," the respective statement also reads.