Armenia PM: People who are unable to work should receive full social assistance
Armenia PM: People who are unable to work should receive full social assistance
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – From the very first day of our government, we have had a task of introducing a new social system, as the existing social assistance system does not encourage people's economic activeness. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at today's session of the government.

"At least at the preliminary level, we have specified our conceptual notions of what we should do," he said. “People who are not able to work (…) should receive full social support.

But for those who are able to work, the treatment toward them should be such that we can encourage them, create systemic conditions for them to be more interested in working."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
