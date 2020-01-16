Ex-NSS chief: Azerbaijan rejected Armenia initiative on Anna Hakobyan-Mehriban Aliyeva meeting

Persons with "criminal subculture" detained in Yerevan

PM: If weather changes at this rate, we will probably start growing olives in Armenia

China says first phase of US trade deal takes into account concerns of both sides

Meteorologists expect extreme weather events in 2020

Armenia cattle farmers protesting in front of government

OSCE holds monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border

Armenia ruling force MP: Current law on TV and radio has become obsolete

Armenian Justice Minister, US Ambassador discuss anti-corruption processes and police reforms

Merkel calls on Europe for independence

International literature to become more accessible to Armenia's blind

State Department: Turkey has less time before introduction of US sanctions for S-400

Attorney: Armenian ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan is in critical condition

Armenia State Revenue Committee Secretary General appointed

Armenia parliament holding hearings on fate of broadcasting in country

Armenia PM: People who are unable to work should receive full social assistance

Criminal case launched against Armenia activist

Gagik Makaryan appointed member of Armenia Public Council

HRW Report 2020: Investigation in Armenia into past violence, excessive use of force by law enforcement still limited

EEU countries’ heads of governments to participate in the digital economy forum in Kazakhstan

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

Requiem service to be offered in Etchmiadzin on 30th anniversary of Armenian pogroms in Baku, Sumgait

World oil prices going up

Armenia PM's next big press conference to be held in Kapan

PM: Armenia attaches importance to further strengthening friendly relations with Malta

Trump, Erdogan discuss situation in Middle East

Newspaper: Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin’s issue is being delayed

Newspaper: Motions to search Armenia CC president's apartment, office, paternal home are rejected

Newspaper: Russian peacekeepers to be deployed in Karabakh's "buffer zone?"

Newspaper: Surprise expected in criminal case of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan

Toyota recalls about 700,000 cars from US due to problems with fuel pumps

Amazon CEO invest $ 1 billion to bring small business online in India

Macron hopes China-U.S. trade deal will not bring new U.S.-EU tensions

Russia's Putin offers to consider amending Constitution

Armenian army general's attorney: No need to file motion for now

Jeff Bezos: Denying climate change is dangerous and unreasonable

Armenia, China mutually lifting visa requirements

Rouhani: US withdrawal from region will serve Washington's interests

Scholar: Armenia has yet to solve issue related to preservation of historical-cultural monuments

Armenian Republican Party Vice-President on PM's and army general's health conditions

Explosion takes place in boiler room of Armenia Jermuk Group's factory

France FM: Iran nuclear deal in serious danger

Dmitry Medvedev to remain chairman of United Russia (Yedinaya Rossiya) Party

Armenian court rules to release army general

Putin nominates tax service chief Mikhail Mishustin as Russia's new PM

Judge leaves for consultation room to render decision on Armenian army general's pre-trial measure

Soprano Arax Mansourian granted Armenian citizenship

European Parliament calls for settlement of conflict in all Eastern Partnership countries

Yerevan Mayor hosts creator of STARMUS Festival Garik Israelian

Armenian PM questioned, record number of foreigners visiting Artsakh registered in 2019, 15.01.20 digest

Armenian army general's wife: Judge rendering decisions under prosecutors' guidance

US-China trade war set to enter new phase

Armenia Constitutional Court President discusses Court-related events with Venice Commission head

Border guard taken hostage on Georgian-Azerbaijani border

Armenia PM undergoes checkup, is perfectly healthy

Armenia Ombudsman issues statement on case of former army general

Putin offers new position to Russia’s Medvedev

Media: Sicilian mafia ripped off EU for over 10 million euros

Turkey's Erdogan included as threat for Israel

59 people detained in Lebanon after clashes near central bank

IRGC commander says Iran manages to undermine Washington’s power

Armenia high-tech industry minister on talks with YouTube, Google Maps and PayPal

Armenia NSS former director, SIS head also questioned over wiretapping case

Russian PM announces government's resignation

Armenian authorities reforming system for issuing benefits

Head of troops service department of Armenian army's general staff visits military hospitals

Armenian ruling party's faction convenes closed session

Pastinfo: Armenia’s Pashinyan undergoes medical examination in hospital

Armenia PM: New social support system needs to help people overcome poverty

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan to be released from custody today?

Attorney: Trial over Armenia 2nd President's case hasn't been on competitive basis to begin with

Armenia President is keynote speaker at Youth for Sustainability conference in UAE

Rouhani speaks about Johnson's statement on replacing Iranian deal with Trump's deal

Ex-Armenia State Revenue Committee head hospitalized

Armenia actor: If there are cars with Russian license plates in city, then the law is not for everyone

Ex-Armenian MP on Pashinyan's family getting involved in politics

Putin agrees that Russia President can't serve more than two terms

Armenia Investigative Committee: PM was summoned for questioning on wiretaps

Armenia to not extend privileges for car importers

Media: House receives additional evidence as part of impeachment

Iraq-Iran War veterans hold protest against Soleimani's assassination in Tehran

Sci-Hub creator Armenian is charged in Russia

MFA: A record number of foreigners visiting Artsakh registered in 2019

Ex-Armenia National Security Service Director tweets about Constitutional Court

Head of Armenian ruling party's faction on PM's daughter expressing views

Armenian State Symphony Orchestra performs at Berliner Philharmonie Concert Hall

Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan still at hospital intensive care unit

Artsakh MFA: The ceasefire regime was maintained at the state border between Artsakh and Azerbaijan in 2019

Russian FM: G20 development showed G7 no longer plays such an important role

PM: 38% more cash register receipts issued in Armenia in 2019 than in 2018

Lawyer: There is trend to attack activities of Armenia's ex-President Kocharyan supporters

Artsakh plans to accede to fundamental international human rights conventions

Lawyer: From now on, all interrogated in Armenian IC got the opportunity to take selfies

Turkey president discusses steps against Armenian Genocide worldwide recognition

Zarif says EU steps on Iranian deal are strategic mistake

Ukraine asks Iran to hand over 'black boxes' of plane crashed near Tehran

UK Ambassador leaves Iran Tuesday evening

22 accidents at workplace reported in Armenia in 2019, 5 of which result in death

Armenia deputy PM: One of our top priorities is to improve business climate