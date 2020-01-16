News
Armenia ruling force MP: Current law on TV and radio has become obsolete
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – The Law on Television and Radio has become obsolete as a legal instrument, and it does not correspond to the realities created in the new, post-revolutionary Armenia. Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, an MP of the ruling My Step alliance and Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport, said this on January 16, during parliamentary hearings on "Legislative Changes in the Field of Audiovisual Media Services".

"Serious and large-scale changes will be implemented," he said. "They will be difficult and hard for some, as the Law on Television and Radio might have been applicable to many parties in the pre-revolutionary period, but now we have set ourselves the goal of completely reforming this field."

The MP added that the new respective legislative initiative should address three issues: technical issues, broadcast content, as well as the provision of a cultural and educational component.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Armenia parliament holding hearings on fate of broadcasting in country
On the topic of "Legislative Amendments in the Field of Audiovisual Media Services"…
