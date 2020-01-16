News
Thursday
January 16
News
Thursday
January 16
International literature to become more accessible to Armenia's blind
International literature to become more accessible to Armenia's blind
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – At its session today, the Government of the Republic of Armenia approved joining the Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons Who Are Blind, Visually Impaired, or Otherwise Print Disabled.

The issue was presented by Deputy Minister of Economy Avag Avanesyan, who noted that today only two percent of international literature is accessible to Armenia's blind, or people with certain visual impairments.

He added that if Armenia joins this treaty, then if any non-profit organization wants to publish a book for the blind, it will not be obliged to make any respective payment to its owner or author.
This text available in   Հայերեն
