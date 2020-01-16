News
Thursday
January 16
News
Armenia cattle farmers protesting in front of government
Armenia cattle farmers protesting in front of government
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


YEREVAN. – A group of cattle farmers have gathered in front of the government of Armenia today to say that the government is forcing them to slaughter their animals at the slaughterhouses, but it does not provide corresponding conditions.

"There is a lot of rats and cats roaming the slaughterhouses," one of these cattle farmers said.

Another demonstrator said there is one slaughterhouse in Vayots Dzor Province, but they say there that the animals are too small, and therefore not slaughtering them.

Another cattle farmer said that slaughterhouses demand money to slaughter each animal, but they cannot pay each time.

According to them, transporting their cattle to slaughterhouses also entails additional costs.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
