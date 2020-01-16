PM: If weather changes at this rate, we will probably start growing olives in Armenia

YEREVAN. – There are already attempts to grow olives in Armenia, but I still don't think we can grow them in industrial volumes. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at the government session today during a discussion on the issue of granting customs privileges to a company engaged in olive production in Armenia.
"But if the weather changes at this rate, we will probably start growing olives in Armenia by the end of next year," he added. "Kiwis are already being grown [in Armenia], and in quite major quantities."