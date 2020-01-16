News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 16
USD
479.63
EUR
533.68
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.63
EUR
533.68
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Armenian Justice Minister, US Ambassador discuss anti-corruption processes and police reforms
Armenian Justice Minister, US Ambassador discuss anti-corruption processes and police reforms
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan received Thursday a delegation led by US ambassaor Lynne Tracy, ministry's press service reported.

The minister thanked the ambassador for the aid and effective cooperation rendered last year and expressed confidence that cooperation will develop in 2020.

Rustam Badasyan touched upon anti-corruption processes and police reforms, and discussed the possibilities of cooperation in this direction.

The ambassador praised the opportunity to meet with Minister Badasyan and find out more about the reform agenda of the Armenian government and emphasized that the US government is pleased to be able to assist Armenia, helping to promote large-scale police reform and form new anti-corruption institutions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Deputy Environment Minister meets with Deputy Chief of Mission at US Embassy
The Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Armenia particularly...
 US Embassy donates firefighter equipment to Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations
Minister Tsolakyan expressed gratitude to the US Ambassador, the...
 Change made in U.S. Embassy in Yerevan entry procedures
Large personal bags will no longer be permitted…
 U.S. Embassy in Yerevan temporarily suspends some visa services
Due to recent events in the Middle East…
 National Agenda Party's council calls on Armenian authorities to maintain active neutrality
The council of the National Agenda Party also calls on the...
 About half of Armenia citizens denied US visa in 2019
According to official US data…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos