Armenian Justice Minister, US Ambassador discuss anti-corruption processes and police reforms

Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan received Thursday a delegation led by US ambassaor Lynne Tracy, ministry's press service reported.
The minister thanked the ambassador for the aid and effective cooperation rendered last year and expressed confidence that cooperation will develop in 2020.
Rustam Badasyan touched upon anti-corruption processes and police reforms, and discussed the possibilities of cooperation in this direction.
The ambassador praised the opportunity to meet with Minister Badasyan and find out more about the reform agenda of the Armenian government and emphasized that the US government is pleased to be able to assist Armenia, helping to promote large-scale police reform and form new anti-corruption institutions.