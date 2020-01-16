Canada joins investigation into Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran

Specialists from Canada visited the crash site of the Ukraine's plane in Tehran, they plan to participate in the decryption of black boxes, Interfax reported.
The Canadian delegation includes two experts from the transportation security council.
Experts will begin to study the wreckage of the liner on Thursday.
According to Canadian Minister of Transport Marc Garneau, the Iranian authorities have not yet granted Canadians access to black boxes.
The Ukrainian Boeing crashed shortly after leaving Tehran's airport on January 8, leaving all 176 people on board killed. Later, the Iranian military said that the plane was mistakenly shot down by the country's air defense systems.