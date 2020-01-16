Armenia commission on TV, radio says there should be no foreign broadcaster in national multiplex broadcasting

YEREVAN. – Radio frequencies in Armenia must be liberalized, and all available frequencies, especially in the provinces, must be transmitted to broadcasters. Tigran Hakobyan, Chairman of the National Commission on Television and Radio of Armenia, said this on January 16, during the parliamentary hearings on "Legislative Changes in the Field of Audiovisual Media Services."

At the same time, he said that about 400 cable TV channels are broadcasting in Armenia today, of which 339 are foreign and only 58 are domestic.

"Does this ensure our information and language security?" he asked and continued. “I think that 85 percent of our network cannot be occupied by programs that are broadcast in foreign languages. There should be no foreign broadcaster in public multiplex broadcasting. ”

Hakobyan, referring to the foreign channels now being broadcast in Armenia, whose activities are "not regulated by Armenian legislation, which poses certain threats to national security as well."