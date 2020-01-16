Ex-NSS chief: Azerbaijan rejected Armenia initiative on Anna Hakobyan-Mehriban Aliyeva meeting

YEREVAN. – Baku has rejected Armenia's initiative on a meeting between Armenian PM’s wife Anna Hakobyan and Azerbaijan first lady Mehriban Aliyeva. Davit Shahnazaryan, former head of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, said this in an interview with Yerevan.Today.
"Do you remember that Mrs. Hakobyan was trying to preach a peace-loving mission in a very dynamic way last year," Shahnazaryan noted, in particular. “I began to analyze, and I came to the conclusion that the so-called ‘peace-loving functions’ that many talk about were various plans; probably a meeting of Mrs. Hakobyan and Mehriban Aliyeva is also envisioned. I came to such a conclusion. Then I checked with my international sources, and they confirmed that yes, such a plan exists; it was envisioned. I am more than sure that the initiative was from Armenia’s authorities. And then I found out that it was rejected by Baku because Mrs. Hakobyan's initiatives in that direction were stopped immediately."