News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 16
USD
479.63
EUR
533.68
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.63
EUR
533.68
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Ex-NSS chief: Azerbaijan rejected Armenia initiative on Anna Hakobyan-Mehriban Aliyeva meeting
Ex-NSS chief: Azerbaijan rejected Armenia initiative on Anna Hakobyan-Mehriban Aliyeva meeting
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Baku has rejected Armenia's initiative on a meeting between Armenian PM’s wife Anna Hakobyan and Azerbaijan first lady Mehriban Aliyeva. Davit Shahnazaryan, former head of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, said this in an interview with Yerevan.Today.

"Do you remember that Mrs. Hakobyan was trying to preach a peace-loving mission in a very dynamic way last year," Shahnazaryan noted, in particular. “I began to analyze, and I came to the conclusion that the so-called ‘peace-loving functions’ that many talk about were various plans; probably a meeting of Mrs. Hakobyan and Mehriban Aliyeva is also envisioned. I came to such a conclusion. Then I checked with my international sources, and they confirmed that yes, such a plan exists; it was envisioned. I am more than sure that the initiative was from Armenia’s authorities. And then I found out that it was rejected by Baku because Mrs. Hakobyan's initiatives in that direction were stopped immediately."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
OSCE holds monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border
But the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE mission to its front-line positions…
 Requiem service to be offered in Etchmiadzin on 30th anniversary of Armenian pogroms in Baku, Sumgait
It will be presided over by the Catholicos of All Armenians…
 Artsakh MFA: The ceasefire regime was maintained at the state border between Artsakh and Azerbaijan in 2019
Masis Mayilian noted that in order to ensure real progress in the peace process...
 ANCA calls on Congress to condemn Azerbaijani aggression on 30th anniversary of Baku pogroms
“After the bloody Baku, Sumgait, Maragha, and Kirovabad pogroms and then Azerbaijan’s failed all-out war against Artsakh…
 Artsakh Ombudsman's statement on 30th anniversary of Baku massacres of Armenians
In January 1990, the Azerbaijani city of Baku again became a tramp for continuously executing massacres against Armenians...
 OSCE mission to conduct monitoring on Artsakh and Azerbaijan border
From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos