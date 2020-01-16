Armenia President, Rotana Hotels Management Corporation boss discuss possibilities of cooperation

During his working visit to the United Arab Emirates, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met in Abu Dhabi with Nasser Al Nowais, Founding Member and President of Al Nowais Investments, and Chairman of the Rotana Hotels Management Corporation.
The company operates in hotel business and real estate, infrastructure and energy, and has extensive experience in the implementation of renewable energy projects.
The interlocutors exchanged views on the possibilities of cooperation in the mentioned spheres.