UAE economic council director to Armenia President: Long-term and effective cooperation is expected

Within the framework of his working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with Tareq Abdul Raheem Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer of Tawazun Economic Council of the UAE.
Tawazun Economic Council operates mainly in modern technological and innovative military-industrial solutions.
President Sarkissian and the CEO of Tawazun continued the discussions that had started at their previous meetings on areas of interest for cooperation and the agreements reached during the Tawazun delegation's visit to Armenia.
The CEO of this economic council noted that they expect practical, fast, long-lasting and effective cooperation, and intend to open a council representation in Yerevan in the near future.
The interlocutors also touched upon the opportunities of cooperation in modern technologies, startups, and educational and scientific research.