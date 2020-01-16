My Step: Monopolization of advertising market puts Armenian TV companies in unequal conditions

The current Law on Television and Radio is outdated according to European experts, and its provisions aimed at ensuring freedom of the media are unsatisfactory, said Vahagn Tevosyan, a member of the majority My Step faction in the Armenian National Assembly.
He said that international experts have repeatedly noted the need for TV companies to ensure the transparency of their financial flows and disclosure of the names of owners. The legislation should be tightened in this regard, he said.
The deputy drew attention to the monopolization of the advertising market, which, in his opinion, puts TV companies in unequal conditions.