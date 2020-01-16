Armenia FM: Security system operating in coordinated manner in order to be ready

Armenia is concerned about the violation of stability in its neighboring region. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters today as he responded to a question about the state of affairs in the Middle East and the tension concerning Iran.
The minister stated that he continues to work with his counterparts and that the situation is troubling since it is linked to disagreements with Armenia’s direct partners. According to him, Armenia’s security system is operating in a coordinated manner so that it will be ready.
“We are working with all partners and holding phone talks. The diplomatic corps is also operating. We hope to solve the situation only through peaceful negotiations and avoid negative developments,” Mnatsakanyan stated.