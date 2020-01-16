News
Thursday
January 16
Thursday
January 16
Armenian FM doesn't announce new meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart
Armenian FM doesn't announce new meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan does not agree with the opinion that since there is no document at the negotiating table, talks are starting from scratch.

"The negotiation process has been going on for 25 years. During this time, numerous approaches and ideas have been formed within the OSCE Minsk Group. It is important to combine different parameters," the FM told reporters noting that the Armenian side considers the format of the OSCE Minsk Group as the most effective and unique format of negotiations on Karabakh recognized by the international community.

Accordin to the FM, the Armenian side never avoided meetings, on the contrary, actively participated. There have been both formal and informal meetings over the past year, the minister added. However, Mnatsakanyan did not begin to announce a new meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, recalling that Yerevan reports about the meeting only after the parties have agreed.

The Minister noted the possibility of a meeting between Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev that it’s too early to say that work is ongoing at the MFA level.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
