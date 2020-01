Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will have a meeting with members of the My Step faction of the Council of Elders of Yerevan today.

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, acting head of the faction Hasmik Khachunts said it will be a working meeting. “There is nothing unusual. There have been such meetings in the past. There will be a question-and-answer session. The only thing is that it is going to be a closed working meeting.”